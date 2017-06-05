Seed collection helps feed the Karner blue

Volunteers are needed to help collect seeds native to the Pine Bush from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and again June 19 to 23. The Pine Bush - a dry, sandy, fire-dependent ecosystem that needs periodic burning to survive - once stretched uninterrupted through what is now Albany, Guilderland and Colonie. Today's preserve includes 3,300 acres of land, crossed by busy roads and fronted, in places, by intensive development.

