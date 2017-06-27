Sanders: Reported investigation stems...

Sanders: Reported investigation stems from 'pathetic' attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday defended his wife, Jane Sanders, amid reports of a potential federal investigation related to her time helming the now-defunct Burlington College. Sanders declined when asked on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" to say whether or not his wife was under investigation by the FBI.

