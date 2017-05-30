Region's job market ready to embrace college grads
Students from RPI wait in lines to talk with recruiters from various businesses at the Rensselaer Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Students from RPI wait in lines to talk with recruiters from various businesses at the Rensselaer Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Siena College hosts its spring career fair for students from Capital Region schools Tuesday March 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY. Siena College hosts its spring career fair for students from Capital Region schools Tuesday March 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Sat
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC