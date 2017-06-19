Puppets and processors to walk the streets of St Albans
The Alban Pilgrimage takes place from 11am on Saturday, where processors will meet at St Peter's Church, St Peter's Street, to walk alongside 10-foot puppets to the cathedral. Rt Revd Rachel Treweek, the first female bishop of a diocese, will then give a talk at a special service at the west side of the cathedral at 12pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|59 min
|Under Cover Brother
|7
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Thu
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Thu
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC