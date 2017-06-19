Puppets and processors to walk the streets of St Albans

The Alban Pilgrimage takes place from 11am on Saturday, where processors will meet at St Peter's Church, St Peter's Street, to walk alongside 10-foot puppets to the cathedral. Rt Revd Rachel Treweek, the first female bishop of a diocese, will then give a talk at a special service at the west side of the cathedral at 12pm.

