Pop-up theater company works with variety of venues

The eight-year-old company, which stages plays and musicals with casts of youth and young-adult actors, performs six productions a year, moving among venues including Siena College, Russell Sage College, the University at Albany, the Arts Center of the Capital Region and Shenendehowa schools. It sometimes is able to spend the four-week rehearsal period preceding each production in the performance space, but more often the company rehearses elsewhere and builds the set a few days before opening night.

