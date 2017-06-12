Orlando Shooting Victims Remembered a...

Orlando Shooting Victims Remembered a Year Later in Albany

13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

People in Albany joined those in Orlando and across the country remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that happened one year ago. Dozens attended a vigil at Rocks Nightclub on Monday, lighting candles in remembrance of the 49 people who were shot in killed in the attack.

