Orlando Shooting Victims Remembered a Year Later in Albany
People in Albany joined those in Orlando and across the country remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that happened one year ago. Dozens attended a vigil at Rocks Nightclub on Monday, lighting candles in remembrance of the 49 people who were shot in killed in the attack.
