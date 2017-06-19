NY's private colleges differ on new tuition discount program

A view of the campus at the College of Saint Rose on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. ALBANY - The College of Saint Rose is the only Capital Region school to take the state up on a new tuition discount program designed to help students better afford the cost of education at a private college or university. The Enhanced Tuition Award program will provide students whose families earn less than $100,000 with a $6,000 discount on tuition to a private, nonprofit college or university in New York.

