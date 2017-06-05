NYC 'taxi King' charged in Albany with theft, fraud
Evgeny "Gene" Freidman took an unexpected ride Wednesday to Albany County Court to face felony charges alleging he ripped off more than $5 million from the state and evaded taxes. Freidman, the chief executive officer of Taxi Club Management and manager of more than 800 medallion taxicabs through four companies, is accused of theft and and failure to pay the state $5 million between 2012 and 2015, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman 's office, which brought the case.
