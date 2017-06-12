NY Army National Guard to mark US Arm...

NY Army National Guard to mark US Army's 242nd birthday

Members of the New York Army National Guard will gather at its upstate headquarters to mark the 242nd birthday of the United States Army. Wednesday afternoon's ceremony will be held at the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs facility in the Albany suburb of Latham.

