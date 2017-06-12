No jail time for black hate crime hoa...

No jail time for black hate crime hoaxers in Albany

14 hrs ago

The outcome of a trial in Albany, New York this week is an omen of more fake hate crime hoaxes to come. Two black students that were convicted of a fake report of a racial hate crime to police to cover up their own misbehavior -- and will get off with no jail time.

Read more at American Thinker.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at June 18 at 3:40PM EDT

