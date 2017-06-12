No jail time for black hate crime hoaxers in Albany
The outcome of a trial in Albany, New York this week is an omen of more fake hate crime hoaxes to come. Two black students that were convicted of a fake report of a racial hate crime to police to cover up their own misbehavior -- and will get off with no jail time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
