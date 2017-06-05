No higher incidence of cancer in village with tainted water

In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, Michael Hickey poses near Hoosick Falls municipal well 7 between two baseball fields in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. No higher incidences of certain types of cancer linked to the toxic chemical PFOA were found in the upstate New York village whose water supplies were contaminated by the chemical, state health officials said in a report released Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

