New book on bloody WWII battle inspired by NY veteran
When military history author Bill Sloan sought inspiration for his new book on World War II in the Pacific, he found it in a then-96-year-old combat veteran from upstate New York who survived one of the war's bloodiest battles. John Sidur rescued two hometown buddies during Japan's largest banzai attack of the war, near the end of the Battle of Saipan in July 1945.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|12 hr
|Some Guy
|3
|Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|9
|my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|2
|Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|17
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC