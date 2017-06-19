New book on bloody WWII battle inspir...

New book on bloody WWII battle inspired by NY veteran

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

When military history author Bill Sloan sought inspiration for his new book on World War II in the Pacific, he found it in a then-96-year-old combat veteran from upstate New York who survived one of the war's bloodiest battles. John Sidur rescued two hometown buddies during Japan's largest banzai attack of the war, near the end of the Battle of Saipan in July 1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Similitudes (Dec '15) 4 hr anonymous 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Adderalls 12 hr Some Guy 3
Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10) Sun Jane Doe 9
my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15) Sun Jane Doe 2
News Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08) Sun Jane Doe 17
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC