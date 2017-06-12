Mom's grief spurs NY bill targeting o...

Mom's grief spurs NY bill targeting opioid dealers in deaths

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Four years after Patty Farrell found her 18-year-old daughter lying cold and blue in bed from an overdose, the former police detective hopes to see heroin dealers charged with homicide when their product kills. "She was the love of my life, my only child," says Farrell, whose home is like a shrine to her daughter with photos and keepsakes everywhere.

