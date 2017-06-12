Mom's grief spurs NY bill targeting opioid dealers in deaths
Four years after Patty Farrell found her 18-year-old daughter lying cold and blue in bed from an overdose, the former police detective hopes to see heroin dealers charged with homicide when their product kills. "She was the love of my life, my only child," says Farrell, whose home is like a shrine to her daughter with photos and keepsakes everywhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|Jane Doe
|9
|my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|Jane Doe
|2
|Adderalls
|15 hr
|Jane Doe
|2
|A Pimp named Rosalio (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|Jane Doe
|4
|Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08)
|16 hr
|Jane Doe
|17
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 15
|Y A Cereustone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC