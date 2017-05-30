Maria College gives Bishop Maginn students a head start on
Front: Bishop Maginn students. Back: Victoria Battell RSM, Maria College Vice President for Mission Integration & Associate VP for Student Affairs; Dr. John Kowal, Maria College Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Thomas Gamble, President of Maria College; Most Reverend Edward Scharfenberger, D.D., Albany Bishop; Giovoni Virgiglio, Jr., MS, MSED, Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Father Dominic Ingemie, Bishop Maginn School Board; Chris Signor, Principal of Bishop Maginn; Father Bob Longobucco, Director Catholic Faith Formation and Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Thu
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC