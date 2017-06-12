Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in Albany Tuesday

A man rides his bike along the Hudson River bike path on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A man rides his bike along the Hudson River bike path on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A warm, muggy air mass overhead will mix with a crossing cold front Tuesday for a chance of some passing showers and storms, forecasters report. Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene and Schoharie counties are at a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain Tuesday afternoon.

