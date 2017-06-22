Man who trashed Obama speaks at hearing on school board role

In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building after the first day of testimony before Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who will decide if Paladino should be removed from his position on the Buffalo Board of Education in Albany, N.Y. Paladino's accused of disclosing information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.