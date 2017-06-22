Man who trashed Obama speaks at hearing on school board role
In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building after the first day of testimony before Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who will decide if Paladino should be removed from his position on the Buffalo Board of Education in Albany, N.Y. Paladino's accused of disclosing information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Mon
|Yoouug
|8
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jun 22
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 22
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC