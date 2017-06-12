Man fatally shot during altercation a...

Man fatally shot during altercation at Father's Day barbecue

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr US Army Vet 20,941
Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10) 19 hr Jane Doe 9
my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15) 20 hr Jane Doe 2
Adderalls 20 hr Jane Doe 2
News Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08) 20 hr Jane Doe 17
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer Jun 15 Y A Cereustone 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at June 19 at 3:55AM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC