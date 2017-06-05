Man admits to Albany murder that sent...

Man admits to Albany murder that sent 2 others to prison

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Jeffrey Conrad confesses to the 1997 shooting death of UAlbany student Erik Mitchell. Two men, Carl Dukes and Lavelle Jones, were convicted of the crime and are serving 38 years to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC