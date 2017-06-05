Man admits to Albany murder that sent 2 others to prison
Jeffrey Conrad confesses to the 1997 shooting death of UAlbany student Erik Mitchell. Two men, Carl Dukes and Lavelle Jones, were convicted of the crime and are serving 38 years to life in prison.
