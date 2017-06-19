'Makers 365' photo exhibit at Albany Center Gallery

Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich with some of his work at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich with some of his work at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich focuses at the Albany Center Gallery Monday June 19, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Artist Richard Lovrich, foreground with executive director of the gallery Tony Ladicicco at the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.