Little reform, but many Albany fundraisers this session

At least 183 fundraisers were held by state lawmakers or conference leadership committees during the 2017 legislative session, according to the New York Public Interest Research Group , a government reform organization. That included more than 170 held in Albany, with a whopping 64 of them held at the Fort Orange Club on Washington Avenue.

