Letter: Is there resolution to Thevenin case?

Gertha DePas, mother of Edson Thevenin who was shot by Troy Police Sgt. French, left is joined by her daughter in law Cinthia Thevenin as they spoke to the media during a press conference April 28, 2016 at the Empire Christian Center in Albany, N.Y. less Gertha DePas, mother of Edson Thevenin who was shot by Troy Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.