Letter: Is there resolution to Thevenin case?
Gertha DePas, mother of Edson Thevenin who was shot by Troy Police Sgt. French, left is joined by her daughter in law Cinthia Thevenin as they spoke to the media during a press conference April 28, 2016 at the Empire Christian Center in Albany, N.Y. less Gertha DePas, mother of Edson Thevenin who was shot by Troy Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Adderalls
|Tue
|Some Guy
|1
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|Tue
|JustPhart
|33
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Tue
|anonymous
|75
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC