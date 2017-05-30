Lee High School: 'Uncertainties in life are catalysts'
Friends since kindergarten, Emily Sands and Lindsey Milton sat side by side in The Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood awaiting their diplomas. The inseparable seniors from Lee Middle and High School wouldn't have had it any other way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|2 hr
|Darasing
|1
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|17 hr
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC