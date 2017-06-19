Latham man collects over $70K in welf...

Latham man collects over $70K in welfare while driving BMW,

14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A Latham man recently was found to have collected over $70,000 in welfare benefits while driving around in a BMW and Mercedes-Benz , according to Albany County officials Monday. Thanh Truong was one of five Albany County residents recently charged by county officials following investigations in fraudulently obtained benefits through the county Department of Social Services .

