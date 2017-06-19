Latham man collects over $70K in welfare while driving BMW,
A Latham man recently was found to have collected over $70,000 in welfare benefits while driving around in a BMW and Mercedes-Benz , according to Albany County officials Monday. Thanh Truong was one of five Albany County residents recently charged by county officials following investigations in fraudulently obtained benefits through the county Department of Social Services .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|15 hr
|Some Guy
|3
|Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|9
|my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|2
|Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|17
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC