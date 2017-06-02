Last a ditcha efforts
It has been 200 years since a corps of men and mules started to dig what was known as “Clinton's ditch” across hundreds of miles of farmland, forests and other decidedly dry terrain in New York, creating the Erie Canal and, with it, a range of prosperous towns from Albany to Buffalo. The canal's heyday has long passed, and in recent decades it has been relegated as a recreational byway, drawing pleasure boats, fishing lines and the occasional canal fan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Thu
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC