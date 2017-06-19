Kitchen hacks by Capital Region foodies

Chef Ric Orlando on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, at New World Bistro Bar in Albany, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2014020622470080 Chef Ric Orlando on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, at New World Bistro Bar in Albany, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2014020622470080 A few years ago I had the realization that I could no longer watch food television programming. It wasn't because of the personalities nor necessarily the food being made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.