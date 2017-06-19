Keep greenhouse gas emissions in mind...

Keep greenhouse gas emissions in mind, Albany told

The future of the city's waste disposal needs to include energy efficiency and environmental protection, officials were told Tuesday. Members of the People of Albany United for Safe Energy, PAUSE cited growing worries about greenhouse gas emissions as the reason Albany officials should couch waste disposal conversations with that of climate change.

