Hearing set on fate of board member w...

Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife, may be booted off the Buffalo School Board. less FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New ... more ALBANY, N.Y. - A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight 45 min Head Waiter 4
Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri... 1 hr The Puller Kim 2
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer 2 hr rein Puller 7
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... 21 hr artzstuf 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mon anonymous 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC