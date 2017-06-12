Gunman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in pr...

Gunman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for shots fired in...

9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

ALBANY, NY A 31-year-old city man was sentences to 4 1/2 years in state prison Monday in connection to shots fired on Nov. 2 in Arbor Hill, prosecutors said. On April 10, Kyson T. White pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon before Albany County Court Judge William Carter .

