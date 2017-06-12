Gunman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for shots fired in...
ALBANY, NY A 31-year-old city man was sentences to 4 1/2 years in state prison Monday in connection to shots fired on Nov. 2 in Arbor Hill, prosecutors said. On April 10, Kyson T. White pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon before Albany County Court Judge William Carter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Problem Solver
|20,929
|Adderalls
|5 hr
|Some Guy
|1
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|8 hr
|JustPhart
|33
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|75
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC