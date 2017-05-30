Former St. Mary's principal becomes superintendent of diocesan schools
Giovanni Virgiglio, who served as principal of St. Mary's Institute for seven years, was recently appointed to oversee the Diocese of Albany's 22 schools serving more than 5,000 students. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger last month announced Virgiglio was selected as the new superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
