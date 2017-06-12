Forecasters warn of storm and possibl...

Forecasters warn of storm and possible flooding incoming Monday into Tuesday

14 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Forecasters are urging residents in the region to beware of potentially severe thunderstorms and possible flash flooding on Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. The flood watch issued on Sunday by the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., covers a wide area, encompassing Berkshire County, southern Vermont and nearby New York and Connecticut.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at June 19 at 3:55AM EDT

