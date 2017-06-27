Fired up over illicit blasts

Fireworks are displayed at a TNT Fireworks tent on Monday, June 26, 2017, on Wolf Rd. in Colonie, N.Y. Fireworks are displayed at a TNT Fireworks tent on Monday, June 26, 2017, on Wolf Rd. in Colonie, N.Y. Kramer Osterhout, 9, of Waterford examines some of the offerings at a TNT Fireworks tent during a shopping stop with his grandparents on Monday, June 26, 2017, on Wolf Rd. in Colonie, N.Y. less Kramer Osterhout, 9, of Waterford examines some of the offerings at a TNT Fireworks tent during a shopping stop with his grandparents on Monday, June 26, 2017, on Wolf Rd. in Colonie, N.Y. A view of a tent where fireworks are being sold off of Wolf Road, on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of a tent where fireworks are being sold off of Wolf Road, on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of a tent where fireworks are being sold off of Wolf Road, on Monday, June 26, 2017, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.