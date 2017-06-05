Fight over procurement bill rages on

The fight over whether Comptroller Tom DiNapoli should regain the oversight he lost several years ago regarding State University of New York construction contracts has been raging for months. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli talks about the fiscal issues facing the city of Albany during a press conference at the State Comptroller's office on Tuesday, June 3, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. Now, as lawmakers head into the final three weeks of this year's legislative session, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who opposes the bill, has pointed to a new objection: the impact on minority contractors.

