Fight over procurement bill rages on
The fight over whether Comptroller Tom DiNapoli should regain the oversight he lost several years ago regarding State University of New York construction contracts has been raging for months. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli talks about the fiscal issues facing the city of Albany during a press conference at the State Comptroller's office on Tuesday, June 3, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. Now, as lawmakers head into the final three weeks of this year's legislative session, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who opposes the bill, has pointed to a new objection: the impact on minority contractors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC