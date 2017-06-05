Father of killed autistic boy pushes for 911 calls in suspected

Michael Carey talks with Kathleen Conroy, Senior Executive Assistant for Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, at her desk in the Assemblyman's office about new bills that could be passed to protect the developmentally disabled, in the Legislative Office Building on Thursday April 19, 2012 in Albany, NY. On nearly any given day during the legislative session, Carey can be seen lobbying in the halls of the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.