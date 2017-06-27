Ebay find returns piece of Colonial history to Albany County

Historian Tricia Barbagallo looks through the Colonial-era Adgate ledger at the Albany County Hall of Records, which she helped rescue after she tipped off investigators when she saw it for sale illegally on eBay. less Historian Tricia Barbagallo looks through the Colonial-era Adgate ledger at the Albany County Hall of Records, which she helped rescue after she tipped off investigators when she saw it for sale illegally on ... more The Adgate ledger, which includes notes on cases heard by the justice of the peace for Albany County between 1772 and 1775 during the volatile Revolutionary War period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.