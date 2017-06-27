Ebay find returns piece of Colonial history to Albany County
Historian Tricia Barbagallo looks through the Colonial-era Adgate ledger at the Albany County Hall of Records, which she helped rescue after she tipped off investigators when she saw it for sale illegally on eBay. less Historian Tricia Barbagallo looks through the Colonial-era Adgate ledger at the Albany County Hall of Records, which she helped rescue after she tipped off investigators when she saw it for sale illegally on ... more The Adgate ledger, which includes notes on cases heard by the justice of the peace for Albany County between 1772 and 1775 during the volatile Revolutionary War period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Tue
|anonymous
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Mon
|Yoouug
|8
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jun 22
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 22
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC