Driverless cars see open road

Driverless cars see open road

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A view of the Audi A7 piloted driving prototype vehicle on Monday, May 23, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. Employees of the auto maker were outside the Capitol to talk with legislators about the driverless car. The State Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would advance self-driving technologies in New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jun 8 anonymous 73
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC