Dogs, birds, pony join Animal Advocac...

Dogs, birds, pony join Animal Advocacy Day

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A group of Great Pyrenees dogs from Northeast Pyr Rescue were on hand for the annual NYS Animal Advocacy Day at the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday, June, 6, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less A group of Great Pyrenees dogs from Northeast Pyr Rescue were on hand for the annual NYS Animal Advocacy Day at the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday, June, 6, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Xendara the rescued red tail hawk sits on the shoulder of her namesake Xendara Haas of the Whispering Willow Wild Care which is a group that does live bird programs and wildlife rescue at the 2017 NYS Animal ... more Rescued miniature horse Fritz a.k.a. "Fabio" hangs out with handler Muyaun Li of the Little Brook Farm at the 2017 NYS Animal Advocacy day at the Legislative Office Building Tuesday June 6, 2017 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. less Rescued miniature horse Fritz a.k.a. "Fabio" hangs out with ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC