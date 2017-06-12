Dale Miller adds hotel portfolio to his responsibilities

Dale Miller, a longtime local chef who is one of only 58 Certified Master Chefs in the nation, has been named to a culinary-consulting position with Albany-based Prestige Hospitality Group, which owns 21 hotels in the Northeast including including The Wick in Hudson; Hotel Northwoods in Lake Placid; Elk Lake Lodge in Elk Lake, Essex County; the Holiday Inn Miller tells me his new position, officially called corporate certified master chef, will include developing concepts, performance standards and menus for PHG's hotel restaurants and other food service.

