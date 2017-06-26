Crowd catches teen falling from NY park ride
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Del., was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
