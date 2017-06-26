Crowd catches teen falling from NY park ride

A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Del., was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.