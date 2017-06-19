Crossgates Mall shooter sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in state
Crossgates Mall shooting suspect Tasheem Maeweather appears under custody in Guilderland Town Court for his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. Crossgates Mall shooting suspect Tasheem Maeweather appears under custody in Guilderland Town Court for his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. Tasheem Maeweather, sits quietly in court Monday Dec. 5, 2016 during his arraignment in Albany County Court in Albany, N.Y. on charges involved with the alleged shooting at Crossgates Mall in November in Albany, N.Y. less Tasheem Maeweather, sits quietly in court Monday Dec. 5, 2016 during his arraignment in Albany County Court in Albany, N.Y. on charges involved with the alleged shooting at Crossgates Mall in November in ... more People are evacuated from Crossgates Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. People are ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|4 hr
|Under Cover Brother
|7
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Thu
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Thu
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC