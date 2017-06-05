Coming June 27: Quartet of lawmakers ...

Coming June 27: Quartet of lawmakers explain a What Just

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The state legislative session is slated to end on June 21 - likely with some fireworks and late nights. The following week, join a panel of Capital Region lawmakers as they look back on the highs and lows of a singular year for New York state government, from a raucous budget negotiation to the issues raised by the arrival of President Donald Trump's administration, and much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Always wondering 20,924
Similitudes (Dec '15) Thu anonymous 73
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC