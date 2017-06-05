Coming June 27: Quartet of lawmakers explain a What Just
The state legislative session is slated to end on June 21 - likely with some fireworks and late nights. The following week, join a panel of Capital Region lawmakers as they look back on the highs and lows of a singular year for New York state government, from a raucous budget negotiation to the issues raised by the arrival of President Donald Trump's administration, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
