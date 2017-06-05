Cohoes unveils plans make Route 787 safer

City of Cohoes and state Department of Transportation officials on Monday, June 5, 2017, announce plans to spend $15 million to turn part of I787 into a boulevard to improve pedestrian safety. City of Cohoes and state Department of Transportation officials on Monday, June 5, 2017, announce plans to spend $15 million to turn part of I787 into a boulevard to improve pedestrian safety.

