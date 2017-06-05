Capital Region religious leaders take on political talk
Pastor Charlie Muller, center, of Victory Christian Church,serves children at the JC Club after school program french toast as part of one of several programs the church hosts in the city. Tuesday May 30, 2017 in Albany, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|anonymous
|73
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC