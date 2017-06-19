Capital Region groups honored for ref...

Capital Region groups honored for refugee aid work

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

RISSE wins an award for housing refugees, many of whom fled here from Burma. Refugee Roundtable's Dahlia Herring at the podium presents the awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight 2 hr tutti fruitee 5
Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri... 5 hr The Puller Kim 2
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer 7 hr rein Puller 7
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... Wed artzstuf 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jun 19 anonymous 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC