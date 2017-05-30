Boy with cerebral palsy repeatedly beaten on Albany school bus; mom distraught
An Albany mom is worried that her son with cerebral palsy may be physically scarred for life following a beating at the hands of another student on the school bus. It's the third time Marquise Sanders, 14, has been attacked by the same student on the bus this school year, Cassandra Williams told WNYT-TV .
