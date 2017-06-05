Bethlehem teen to appear in family court
Friends and family attend an ALbany church in what was to be a vigil for missing teen Deborah Trout, but the girl was located shortly before the event began. Friends and family attend an ALbany church in what was to be a vigil for missing teen Deborah Trout, but the girl was located shortly before the event began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|18 min
|anonymous
|74
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC