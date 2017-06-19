Bethlehem police probe connections to Monday forgery case

Two Albany residents are accused of trying to cash a forged payroll check Monday at a Glenmont bank , town police said. Employees at the Capital Communication Federal Credit Union , located on Bender Lane, called Bethlehem police at 1:13 p.m. and stalled the two suspects until police arrived, town police Deputy Chief Thomas Heffernan said in a Monday news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.