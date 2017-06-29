Barrel Saloon to close, being replaced by craft-beer bar
Business partners Alessio Depoli, left, and Chris Pratt sit in their new bar called Barrel Saloon, Rock and Roll Country Bar, on Tuesday, May 24, 2011, in Albany, N.Y. Business partners Alessio Depoli, left, and Chris Pratt sit in their new bar called Barrel Saloon, Rock and Roll Country Bar, on Tuesday, May 24, 2011, in Albany, N.Y. Open: Mike's Neba . The breakfast-and-lunch shop opened on 6/23 at 16 Edison Ave., Schenectady, reviving the name and recipes of a Capital Region franchise In photo: This Mike's-Neba location was at Central and Colvin avenues in Albany until the early 1990s.
