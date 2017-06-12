Autism spokeswoman Temple Grandin to ...

Autism spokeswoman Temple Grandin to kick off Albany conference

Since the 1980s, Temple Grandin has used her own experience to explain autism to "neurotypicals," as she calls people who are not, like her, on the spectrum. In 2017, she is sharing how she came to be a professor at Colorado State University and designer of animal handling facilities worldwide in spite of or perhaps, regardless of her autism, as a way to address 80 percent unemployment rates for people with the mental condition.

