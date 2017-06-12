Audit: Albany should explore options other than razing vacant...
Albany should be using its powers to stabilize vacant buildings to prevent decay or demolition of properties that could be saved, according to recommendations made by city Chief Auditor Leif Engstrom . An audit of the city's demolition procedures and practices was prompted late last year after the city razed more than 100 buildings and one Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance worker accrued more than double his pay through overtime for the demolitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Adderalls
|9 hr
|Some Guy
|1
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|JustPhart
|33
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|anonymous
|75
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC