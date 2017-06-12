Audit: Albany should explore options ...

Audit: Albany should explore options other than razing vacant...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Albany should be using its powers to stabilize vacant buildings to prevent decay or demolition of properties that could be saved, according to recommendations made by city Chief Auditor Leif Engstrom . An audit of the city's demolition procedures and practices was prompted late last year after the city razed more than 100 buildings and one Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance worker accrued more than double his pay through overtime for the demolitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
Adderalls 9 hr Some Guy 1
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) 12 hr JustPhart 33
Similitudes (Dec '15) 17 hr anonymous 75
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC