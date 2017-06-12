Audit: Albany should explore options other than razing vacant...

Albany should be using its powers to stabilize vacant buildings to prevent decay or demolition of properties that could be saved, according to recommendations made by city Chief Auditor Leif Engstrom . An audit of the city's demolition procedures and practices was prompted late last year after the city razed more than 100 buildings and one Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance worker accrued more than double his pay through overtime for the demolitions.

