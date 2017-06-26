Apps benefit tourists, locals in Albany

Albany Parking Authority's executive director Matthew Peter unveils their new parking meters and mobile app to Mayor Kathy Sheehan Monday June 26, 2017 at Albany, N.Y. Albany Parking Authority's executive director Matthew Peter unveils their new parking meters and mobile app to Mayor Kathy Sheehan Monday June 26, 2017 at Albany, N.Y. Albany Parking Authority unveiled their new parking meters and mobile app Monday June 26, 2017 at Albany, N.Y. Albany Parking Authority unveiled their new parking meters and mobile app Monday June 26, 2017 at Albany, N.Y. A patron, with the aid of an ambassador from the Albany Parking Authority uses the new meter on lower State Street on the day of the unveiling their new parking meters and mobile app Monday June 26, 2017 at Albany, N.Y. less A patron, with the aid of an ambassador from the Albany Parking Authority uses the new meter on lower State Street on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.